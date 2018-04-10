Teen impaled by golf club walking again, defies doctors' predictions

Madison Arseneault is defying doctors' predictions that she'd never walk again after being impaled by a sawed-off golf club, but there's still a lifelong journey of recovery ahead.

The 16-year-old is now able to walk short distances on her own, despite partial paralysis. Physicians expected she'd be confined to a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

"I've just kind of been working hard and focusing on my goal of trying to be back to normal as much as possible," said Madison, who even surprised herself after thinking she'd never walk again.

Initially, doctors said Madison Arseneault would never walk again after being impaled by a golf club at the Ford Test Track. Now she's able to walk short distances on her own. 0:57

"A lot of the doctors, especially at the beginning, were really negative."

Arseneault still deals with paralysis

Arseneault's left side is still numb. She wears a brace to help support the leg she can't feel. Each step Madison takes she's using muscle memory to remember how to walk and "trust that the ground is there." Her vision is also a bit of a blur, with the left-side of both eyes not working.

Madison Arseneault's injured left leg with some discolouration due to a lack of circulation. (Arseneault family)

"It's like she was cut in half and she doesn't have any feeling on that whole entire side of her body," said Madison's mother Shirley Arseneault.

The Arseneault family's life was turned upside in May 2016. Madison was running along the Ford Test Track as a part of her nearby school's gym class. She then suddenly left the track, fell, and had a sawed-off golf club impale her in the head.

City crews had put the golf club in the ground, with string tied to it, as they painted lines on the soccer field.

It really remains to be seen what the future will hold for her. - Jennifer Bezaire, Madison's lawyer

Even though she's made some strides, Madison still spends more time in her wheelchair — or with her cane — than she does on her own two feet.

"Mostly pain and the annoyance [due to] the fact that my arm doesn't work properly or my leg doesn't do what I want it to do," said Madison. "A lot of nerve pain that I tell the doctors about and they say 'well, we don't know because it's a brain injury, it's hard to figure out."

Each day of the week Madison has some sort of therapy, whether it's visual, occupation, physical, massage and social work.

"It really remains to be seen what the future will hold for her," said Madison's lawyer Jennifer Bezaire.

Doctors expected she'd be confined to a wheelchair for the rest of her life, but now Madison Arseneault can walk short distances on her own. (Jason Viau/CBC)

She also goes to school part-time, with hopes of graduating with her peers. And she's also been able to keep her passion to bake and cook, while regaining some mobility in her left hand.

"I figured out a lot of tricks myself," Madison said with a smile. "I learned how to crack an egg with one hand."

At home, Madison sleeps in the living room because she can't get upstairs to her bed.

To help, construction crews are donating their time and supplies to renovate the family home next month. The entire first floor is being transformed to include Madison's own bedroom and an accessible bathroom. Project managers are still looking for contractors and labourers to help. Anyone interested in lending a hand or donating supplies can call 519-728-3664.

Madison hopes to one day get driver's license

Many of Madison's ambitions are things most of us probably take for granted; being able to walk without assistance, and having more mobility.

She also hopes to get her full vision back and one day be a fully licensed driver.

"I try to just go with the flow, but sometimes it gets hard," said Madison. "I try to stay positive."