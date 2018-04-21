An 18-year-old female is dead after the vehicle she was in drove off a road in Wallaceburg, flipped upside down, and became submerged in a water-filled ditch.

Chatham-Kent police say she and an 18-year-old male were in the vehicle when it left the roadway around 8:15 p.m. Friday on Border Road.

Authorities say it's unclear at this point what led to the crash.

Emergency crews pulled both teenagers from the vehicle. The female was in critical condition when she was rushed to the hospital in Wallaceburg. She later died of her injuries. The male is in a Windsor hospital being treated for hypothermia.

No names have been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is being asked to contact Chatham-Kent police.