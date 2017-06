A teenager from Tecumseh has been charged with stunt driving after police clocked him driving 170 km/h down a county road in Lakeshore Sunday morning.

The 17-year-old teen was caught around 11 a.m. roaring along County Road 42, just west of County Road 31, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

After pulling him over in the 80 km/h zone, police seized his vehicle and suspended his driver's licence.