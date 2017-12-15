Tecumseh is hoping to start construction on a multimillion dollar multi-use sportsplex in 2018.

The town's council recently approved $400,000 to hire an architect to design the facility which could include a walking trail, gym, programming space along with a full-size turf field for soccer, baseball, football and golf.

It will also have space for indoor sports like basketball, volleyball and pickleball.

Such a facility has been a priority for the town since 2015, according to a media release. The sportsplex is expected to cost $24 million.