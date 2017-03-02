Provincial police are investigating after windows at two Tecumseh schools were broken on three separate nights within one week.

The OPP were first alerted after nine windows on the north and south sides of the A.V. Graham Public School were broken between midnight and 6 a.m. on Feb. 23.

A.V. Graham Public School was vandalised several times in the past week. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Four days later, several more windows were damaged on the north and west walls," say police. On Feb. 28, six more windows were shattered.

Ten windows at St. Pius X Catholic School were also broken some time between 9 p.m. on Feb. 27 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.