A funeral home is joining the husband of a Tecumseh woman in calling for changes to make the repatriation process easier for families.

Noha Salameh was finally buried in Lebanon on Monday, more than a week after she died.

Tom Jagatic from the Windsor Chapel said sending a body to another country can take anywhere from a few days to eight weeks, but regardless of the length of the time it's difficult for families.

"If these kind of services on compassionate grounds could be expedited for families to delay any undue grief we're certainly all for it," he said. "You can imagine the grief and burden that was put on that family."

The 44-year-old woman died three days after becoming ill with a blood condition. Her husband said he wasn't willing to rest until her remains were returned home and waged a battle against delays that stalled her body's journey in Toronto.

Salameh's funeral happened in Beirut, according to Jagatic, who said pressure from Haddad and the family's church did what Windsor Chapel never could.

"When push came to shove they were willing to bend, but with us trying ... they weren't going to move at all on it, which would've added an additional week for her to leave," he explained, describing the experience as "really an eye-opener."