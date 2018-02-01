A Windsor group wants to give small businesses practical technology advice.

The tech non-profit Hackforge launched Techboost today, a series of workshops designed for small business owners who want to increase their tech literacy.

The series will consist of 10 workshops and will cover everything from making sure a business is on Google Maps to setting up online stores.

"It's about making small changes for a large impact," explained Rebecca Welbourn, the Techboost Coordinator at Hackforge.

Some of the workshops will be hands on, while others will focus on how technology plays a role in a small business, said Welbourn. She added the workshop topics came from consultations with the Windsor Small Business Centre and the Windsor Essex Economic Development Corporation.

"I think a lot of small businesses want to know, if I'm going to spend my time and my money investing in new skills, how is this going to benefit me?"

The first series of workshops begins Feb. 5 at Hackforge in downtown Windsor, but Welbourn said they will also be offering the series in other areas of the region over the coming year.

"There's tons of small businesses in the county that I think would benefit from this program," said Welbourn.

Hackforge received a $30,000 Libro Credit Union Prosperity Grant for the program.