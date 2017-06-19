The U.S. Coast Guard are crediting Good Samaritans on Lake St. Clair for helping save a woman's life on Saturday.

The Coast Guard station in St. Clair Shores, Michigan received a mayday call reporting a woman unconscious and not breathing after being pulled from the water around 2:30 p.m. A response boat and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter were launched to the Munchies Bay area.

The helicopter arrived first and lowered rescue diver, Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonh Yank, to the boat where he found the woman conscious and breathing, according to a media release.

The woman and diver were transferred to the boat, but she stopped breathing and passed out again. Two Coast Guard crewman preformed CPR and she began breathing again.

"Because of the teamwork between the good Sams, the air station crew, and boat crew, we were able to make sure the woman got to EMS and the health care she needed," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Lietaert, officer-of-the-day at Station St. Clair Shores. "Teamwork is what saved this woman's life."

The woman was transported to hospital and last known to be in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.