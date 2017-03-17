Canada's national women's hockey team comes to Leamington, Ont. next week in the lead up to the world championship in Michigan.

Spectators are invited to watch Ruthven's Meghan Agosta and the rest of the team take to the ice for a series of practices and scrimmages between March 24-29 at the Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex.

Canada opens the 2017 IIHF Women's World Championship against the United States on March 31. The team roster was announced last month.

Admission to all practices in Leamington is free.