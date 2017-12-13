The City of Windsor released its 2018 budget proposal Wednesday, and with it comes a potential 2.6 per cent increase in taxes.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Chief Administrative Officer Onorio Colucci and Chief Financial Officer Joe Mancina presented the proposed 2018 budget.

The plan goes to public consultation and council deliberation meetings set for January 15 and 16.

But for now, here are some highlights:

1.4 per cent tax increase for city departments.

1.2 per cent tax increase for city funded agencies, boards, and committees which includes services like police and EMS.

A total tax increase of 2.6 per cent, but Dilkens expects that to be lower.

but Dilkens expects that to be lower. $800 million proposed operating budget.

$643 million proposed six-year capital budget.

The city offered an overall breakdown of costs.

For perspective, Dilkens explained that a $4 million increase to the city's budget would mean about a one per cent increase in the tax rate.

Major cost drivers

$5.5 million in pre-approved contractual obligations.

$1.9 million increase to annual insurance claims budget.

$1.1 million increased contribution to capital, which Dilkens said preserves buying power.

$1 million increase due to Ontario's Bill 148., the province's new jobs and workplace act.

$660,000 for community improvement plan rebates. Over 14 have been approved this far for "job retention and job creation," said Dilkens.

Revenue increases