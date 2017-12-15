Taxes are going up in Leamington for 2018.

Leamington Town Council approved its budget after two days of deliberations this week, and taxes will rise 1.8 per cent.

The new budget includes $29.5 million in capital infrastructure projects, which was similar spending from 2017.

Some of the bigger projects include the creation of cycling lanes along Seacliff Drive, continued investment in the Pelee Drive —Bevel Line sanitary sewer project, as well as sewer separation along Erie Street South.

The town is also looking to improve the waterfront areas and parks.

"This year's budget is a sustainable & responsible budget that will provide and enhance services to the Municipality of Leamington." notes Mayor John Paterson said in a statement. "Our goal is to improve the quality of life for our residents."

The tax increase will amount to an increase of about $36.39 for an urban home assessed at $175,000.