Changes made to blood donation policies for people with recent tattoos, piercings

The owner of a local tattoo studio believes changes to blood donation policies are great news for people in need of blood.

Canadian Blood Services has made several changes to its policies about who is eligible to donate blood, including changing the wait times from six months after receiving tattoos and piercings to three months.

"Tattoos and piercings were considered high risk factors for Hepatitis B and C in the past but as activities become more mainstream safety standards also increase, so at present it is extremely safe," said Marisa Gatfield, territory manager for Canadian Blood Services, Windsor-Essex County.

Gatfield estimates the change will open the doors for as many as 10-thousand donors across the country.

Under the old guidelines people had to wait six months after getting a tattoo to give blood. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Shaun Blythe, owner of Advanced Tattoos and Piercing said clients often ask about blood donation policies when seeking a new tattoo or piercing.

"I think it is great news for the people that need blood obviously, and the people that enjoy giving blood and knowing they are giving back," Blythe said.

Marijuana misconceptions

Other changes announced include the use of marijuana and alcohol. Donors are allowed to give blood if sober and able to give informed consent. Canadian Blood Services said many people think they're deferred for past marijuana use, but that is not the case.

Also, the organization will no longer ask donors if they've had a sexual partner visit Togo or Cameroon in the past year.

Canadian Blood Services said this change is due to international HIV surveillance showing these areas are no longer at high risk for the virus.

"Our goal is to make blood donations as minimally restrictive as possible while also ensuring the safety of the blood supply," said Gatfield.

The policy changes started April 23.