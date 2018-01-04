A man who allegedly threatened a store clerk and said he was carrying a firearm was stunned by police Wednesday.

Officers, including members fo the Emergency Services Unit, were called to a business on Ouellette Avenue around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a man with a gun.

Police were told employees at the business had removed a disorderly man from the building, but he returned, then allegedly threatened a staff member and said he was carrying a gun.

The 36-year-old suspect was located near the corner of Riverside Drive and Ouellette Avenue, but refused verbal commands from officers who had their guns drawn.

Police used a stun gun to halt the man and took him into custody. He faces one count of uttering a threat — the force does not believe a firearm was actually involved in the incident.