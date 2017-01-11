Singer-songwriter, Tara Watts, is continuing to slowly recover after a bike accident last summer that left her with a concussion and a brain bleed.

The Windsor musician, who wasn't wearing a helmet when she crashed, has performed a few times in the past seven months, but still struggles with headaches and sensitivity to light.

Her injuries have kept her from returning to her side job as a waitress and without more paid gigs, Watts said she's had to dig into her savings to survive.

Tara Watts suffered severe cuts and bruises to her face when involved in a bike crash last summer. (Tara Watts/Facebook)

"It's discouraging. I'm very self-sufficient, very independent," she said. "Not being able to do the things I was able to do with ease before is frustrating."

After the crash, Watts sang in front of crowds for several short shows, but it wasn't until November that she realized she wasn't ready for the spotlight just yet.

After a longer performance, she said she went home and slept for 17 hours straight.

She was home by 7:30 p.m., a far cry from regular shows that go until the early morning hours.

"It just showed me that things aren't 100 per cent yet," she said.

Watts is still using her experience to preach the importance of wearing a helmet

The musician said she remembers everything leading up to the bike ride, but can't recall anything between getting on her bike and waking up in the hospital.

"It was one of those moments where if I had a helmet, I would not be in this spot," Watts said.