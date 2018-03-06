Ontario PC leadership hopeful Tanya Granic Allen repeated her promises to repeal the province's sex ed curriculum and tear wind turbines out of the ground during a stop in Windsor-Essex Tuesday.

The candidate and conservative activist said her goal is to support grassroots policies and allow communities to propose their own policies.

She railed against companies that "seek to get fat off the Ontario tax payer" and told the crowd who gathered at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 594 she could bring "instant energy relief" to the province by cutting those companies off.

She vows to fight Trudeau every step of the way over carbon tax. "No new taxes . Absolutely not. " pic.twitter.com/uWAW5A6zQM — @cbcmolnar

Two issues that drew an especially enthusiastic response from those in attendance were Granic Allen's belief the sex ed curriculum "sexualizes children" and her willingness to get rid of wind turbines.

"I'm going to rip out those wind turbines. I'm going to put companies on notice that there will be no more raping and pillaging of taxpayers in Ontario and those wind turbines will come out of the ground."

Granic Allen added she's felt a lot of positive momentum since the first televised leadership debate with the other leadership candidates — former MPP Christine Elliott, former Toronto mayoral candidate Doug Ford, and Caroline Mulroney, the daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

Ontario PC members now have until noon on Mar. 9 to register for the right to vote and actually cast their ballots. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

"People are ready for a strong, clear voice, who will advocate for them especially in rural ridings and and smaller cities in Ontario."

Candidate provides a 'refreshing voice'

Brian Muscat helped organize the event and said Granic Allen is a "refreshing voice" for many conservatives in Ontario.

"I think she's fantastic. Her family values, her ethics are right in line with mine and my family's," he explained. "She's allowing us to voice our opinion and stand behind somebody we can truly believe will do something at Queen's Park for us."

Brian Muscat says Granic Allen provides a fresh voice for conservatives in Ontario. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Jeremie Bornais attended the talk and said he was also impressed by Granic Allen's "strength and fortitude" in what she believes in.

"I think her platform is very important. The truth of the matter is she's standing up for what most of the grassroots people want, which is to allow parents to make the first decisions about their children's education ... and looking out for smaller government, lower taxes and giving entrepreneurs ... the chance to grow our businesses."

The new Ontario PC Party leader is supposed to be announced on March 10 in Toronto, but issues with a complicated registration process has raised concerns that the voter turnout could be low.