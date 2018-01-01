Take the CBC Windsor 2017 news quiz!
You can share your results with your friends
CBC News Posted: Jan 01, 2018 8:00 AM ET Last Updated: Jan 01, 2018 8:00 AM ET
Try your luck, and see how much you know about some of CBC Windsor's top stories of 2017.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Tuesday
A mix of sun and cloud
-13°C
Wednesday
Chance of snow
-12°C
Thursday
A mix of sun and cloud
-13°C
Friday
A mix of sun and cloud
-13°C
Saturday
Sunny
-9°C
Latest Windsor News Headlines
- This Windsor man made a life changing transformation, after taking a walk
- 117 smuggled turtles and tortoises intercepted at Windsor-Detroit border in past 5 years
- Take the CBC Windsor 2017 news quiz!
- New Year's Day: What's open and what's closed in Windsor
- Abandoned factory goes up in flames in Wallaceburg
Top News Headlines
Most Viewed
- New Year's Day: What's open and what's closed in Windsor
- Auto sector workers 'unfairly singled out' under new labour laws, says Unifor
- This Windsor man made a life changing transformation, after taking a walk
- How to keep your furnace firing during this record cold snap
- Deep freeze causes 'slightly above' average ice coverage on Great Lakes
- 117 smuggled turtles and tortoises intercepted at Windsor-Detroit border in past 5 years
- Windsor residents prepare for minimum wage hike coming Monday
- Abandoned factory goes up in flames in Wallaceburg
- Just 2 weeks left to cash in $1M lotto ticket purchased in Windsor
- Video of Michigan man on skis shredding snow behind a horse-drawn buggy goes viral
Don't Miss
-
New year rings in changes to laws, taxes, wages
-
Gunman who killed Colorado deputy sheriff is ID'd
-
Trump blasts Pakistan for 'lies and deceit' in his 1st tweet of the year
-
Top 10 science stories of 2017
-
Analysis
Bitcoin's gender divide could be a bad sign, experts say
-
Death toll from Iranian protests climbs to 12
-
Kim Jong-un says 'the entire United States within range of our nuclear weapons'
-
Arctic cold mass brings bitter temperatures to most of Canada
-
Why old-fashioned bank drafts could leave you on the hook for big bucks
-
Delilah Saunders 'over hospitals' after 2nd discharge since transplant rejection
-
New Year's celebrations from Canada and around the world
-
Pope calls for refugee commitments in 2018, rejection of 'empty consumerism'
-
'There are no people alive': Costa Rica plane crash kills all 12 on board
-
Boy, 12, overcomes limited mobility and inspires friends to form sledge hockey team
-
Analysis
Canada's Spengler Cup win brings Olympic roster clarity