A new transitional home for Muslim women fleeing domestic abuse, homelessness and poverty has opened in Windsor.

It's run by Nisa Homes, part of a charity called the National Zakat Foundation, which has similar facilities in Surrey, B.C. and Mississauga.

For safety reasons, CBC News has agreed not to disclose the address of the home, other than to say it is located in central Windsor and close to shops and public transit.

A kids playroom inside the Nisa Homes shelter in Windsor. Bookshelves will be added soon. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Mahwish Ayub spearheaded the drive for the shelter about a year ago. She now serves as the regional manager for Nisa in Windsor.

Ayub said the shelter is meant to complement, not replace or compete with existing supports for vulnerable women.

"Our caseworkers are bilingual or trilingual, so that helps ... remove that barrier," she explained.

All are welcome

Organizations such as Hiatus House and the Welcome Centre refer women to Nisa Homes, which Ayub describes as a "second stage" shelter. Women can then stay at the home for up to three months while they find more permanent accommodations.

A quiet room for reading or computer time. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Lina Chaker, a spokesperson for the Windsor Islamic Council, welcomed the new facility.

"When you want to go to a shelter you want to be in the safest of environments possible — safe can look different to different people," she said. "I'm really happy to see that this is being done to cater to a pretty large population."

While the home caters to Muslim women, Ayub said that non-Muslims will be welcomed into the shelter as well.

The living room. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

The shelter has four bedrooms, each of which is designed for double occupancy. "We tried to keep it as similar to just any ordinary home," Ayub said, describing the house as "cozy."

"Everything just kind of stays very familiar while they ... work to rebuild their lives."

No one was living in the shelter when CBC News visited Wednesday, but it appears that it won't stay that way for long.

Nisa caseworkers are currently processing referrals.