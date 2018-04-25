Syrian students reflect on painful past in lyrical play

A group of Syrian students who say they lost their voice amidst painful experiences are being heard loud and clear.

Syrian students at Catholic Central High School expressed their frustration and fear when moving to Canada through a 'lyrical movement' play called 'Building Community to Build Mental Health: A Syrian Perspective.'

'It was fun because we worked together," said Hala Jawish, a grade 9 student. "We made the piece all of it together and now we don't have to talk to ourselves we now have friends."

Jawish said when she moved to Canada from Syria she did not know any English. With the help of her classmates and teachers, she is becoming more comfortable expressing herself.

She has a similar story to the other 10 Syrian girls who all took to the stage Wednesday.

"We all had this experience, we all left our friends and family. It was just the hardest day ever we got over it but we miss everything," said Perla Antin, another performer in the play.

She said since arriving in Canada, her dreams have changed a lot.

"Before I didn't care about what I want to be when I grow up but I came here I felt so much responsibility and I want to be something when I grow up," she said.

Members of the Syrian Girls' commUNITY group hope to do this again next year.