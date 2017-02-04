Meyas Elthan and Ali Alashram missed one of their first appointments with their obstetrician because they couldn't speak enough English to even take a taxi to the clinic.

The Syrian refugees say being pregnant and giving birth in an unfamiliar country comes with some big challenges. That's why the Multicultural Council of Canada launched a program to help new Canadian families with pre- and post-natal care.

"It definitely helps to relieve isolation and, of course, socialization," said Marcela Diaz, manager of the settlement and Integration program. "Overall, it contributes to the family's well being."

Elthan and Alashram escaped war-torn Syria with their family in January last year. By September, they welcomed baby Aya into the world.

Language a major challenge

Going through the pregnancy was a challenge, considering they could barely even navigating their new city because of the language barrier.

"It was hard because we didn't know our surroundings. We didn't know where to go, or what roads took you where," Elthan said. "It was hard."

Without someone translating, many refugees experience similar challenges, according to Dr. Ahmad Chaker.

Dr. Ahmad Chaker regularly provides translation for physicians working with Syrian refugees. (Lisa Xing/CBC)

The family physician, who speaks Arabic and has visited Syria several times to help refugees, is regularly contacted when doctors need help translating.

"Imagine you go and see a specialist and they can't instruct you or tell you what to do, especially if he or she finds a problem that needs careful assessment or special investigation" he said.

Even with the challenges, though, Elthan realizes how fortunate her family is to be in Canada for the last pregnancy. In Syria, the family moved from one home to the next because of the violence.

There was also a lack of health care altogether.

"I was so worried about the situation, the pregnancy was the last thing on my mind," she said. "This time, I got to focus on her. The services here are much better. I felt relaxed."