With the green, white and black stripes of the Syrian National Coalition flag wrapped around his shoulders like a cape and a blinding smile on his face, it's hard to picture what Yahia Jawish escaped from.

Just over a year ago, the 11-year-old and his family was living in Aleppo, a Syrian city that has been torn apart by conflict.

On Wednesday Yahia and his father, Walid joined 75 others who gathered at Windsor's Caboto Club for We Are All Aleppo — an event to raise awareness about the war in Syria.

"In the war they separated us, but now in Canada now we can come back together and see each other and talk to people from Syria," said Yahia, who learned English while in a refugee camp in Lebanon before coming to Canada with his mother, father and sisters.

About 75 people attended the We Are All Aleppo event at Windsor's Caboto Club on Wednesday. The evening included a documentary screenings about the war in Syria. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

With his son acting as translator, Walid, 42, explained that he was a shoemaker based in Lebanon who would return to Aleppo to visit his family every chance he got, but then the violence worsened and he knew his family had to flee.

"The war is getting worse, they're killing children and babies," he said through Yahia, adding that he's very happy with his new home. "We feel safe and we thank the government of Canada and the Canadian people."

Words aren't enough

The evening took the form of a public meeting and included a documentary about the death and destruction happening in Syria.

Dr. Ahmad Chaker, a member of the Syrian Canadian Council, helped organize the event and said he wished evenings like it could be held every week to ensure people don't forget what's happening.

Dr. Ahmad Chaker speaks about the importance of remembering what's going on in Syria during the We Are All Aleppo event at the Caboto Club on Wednesday. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"Lots of people think now it's a hopeless task, but our duty is to keep pushing awareness and education in all ways to let people know the suffering of millions of Syrians is increasing," he said. "We are in 2017, 21st century. Is it that normal for the world to keep watching and give some sympathy by words? That's not enough."

Chaker said many Syrian refugees struggle with post-traumatic stress after coming to Canada, but gatherings like We Are All Aleppo can help.

"We try to give them hope that there's light coming," he said.