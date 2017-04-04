Protestors demonstrated on Windsor's waterfront Tuesday night, calling for action after a chemical weapons strike in Syria is believed to have brutally killed more than 100 people.

Dozens of Syrians gathered in front of the Udine fountain at Riverside Drive and Ouellette Avenue, angrily denouncing Syrian president Bashar Assad and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

​"The use of chemical weapons is literally an international crime," Sara Betersh told the crowd during her speech.

Mohamad Kart was talking to his mother back home over the phone Tuesday morning when she heard jets flyin overhead on their way to the town of Khan Sheikhoun, the target of the attack.

"All of a sudden she said, 'Got to go son,'" Kart recalled. "It's terrible. It's absolutely unbelievable. I can't imagine what's going on over there."

Protestors carried Syrian flags and signs that read "Putin go Home" and "Civilians are Trapped."

Ahmad Riahi, board member of the Windsor Chapter of the Syrian-Canadian Council said he'd like to see the backlog of refugee claims from Syria cleared as soon as possible, so family members can help their relatives.

"You can't control the emotions seeing kids drowning, unable to breathe," said Riahi.