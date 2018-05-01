The Windsor Symphony is the latest entity to help raise money for the restoration of the historic Belle Vue House in Amherstburg.

The symphony helped out with a benefit concert Tuesday night at Christ Anglican Church, which was built by the original owners of Belle Vue House who built both buildings.

The house was built in 1816 and was the largest house in Upper Canada at the time.

It has served as a convalescent home for veterans and a Ukranian Catholic Church.

State of disrepair

The town bought the house in 2016 and it now needs a million dollars worth of work to complete the first phase in its restoration.

"The house is actually designated by the federal government for the architectural style," said historian Robert Honor, who is also a member of the Belle Vue Conservancy group trying to raise money for the restoration.

"There are only two houses in Canada that have a federal designation for Palladian architecture which is the style of the house."

Honor said the Palladian style is similar to the Georgian style of architecture.

The house needs a new roof, windows and work on the foundation to stabilize it.

"We've been at it for a year now and we've raised enough money to redo the roof. So in another few weeks construction should start on the roof," said Honor, adding they are now raising funds to do the windows.