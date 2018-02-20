Swept up in the excitement of the Olympics, a video featuring a Chatham Ont. boy 'swiffering' the dining room floor has drawn international attention.

That's because it mimics a popular Olympic sport — curling.

The young man making the sweeps is 9-year-old Josh Smith. His mother Sharon Smith said it turns out that household chores can be fun.

"Josh was doing his chores but he was pretending he was curling while he was doing it," said Sharon. "One of his sisters in the back was yelling "hard" and the other threw a toy."





Sharon said she thought it was funny and put it on social media to share with family and friends. That's when it went a bit "wild" she said.

"I am just learning about hashtags and somebody from NBC Sports saw it and asked if they could use it," she said.

From there the views just kept coming in, spreading on the Facebook pages of Olympic, news, and sports pages alike.

"My brother in Colorado as watching the Olympics and he saw it broadcast on there. That was pretty amazing," said Sharon.

Josh shyly said he hasn't tried curling, and his favourite is snowboarding.

"I have a snowboard but there's not many hills here."