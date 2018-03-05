Sarnia police searching for orange-bearded man who offered 12-year-old a ride

Police in Sarnia want to speak to a "suspicious person" who offered a 12-year-old boy a ride to school Monday morning.

The boy told police he was waiting at the intersection of Russell Street and London Road when the driver of an older model four-door Toyota with some rust on it rolled down his window and asked him if he wanted a ride — the boy didn't know the man and said no.

Police describe the driver as a man in his mid-20s standing about 5'10" tall with a "larger orange coloured beard," and a fit build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.