Windsor police have determined a suspicious package found in a parking lot near the corner of Tecumseh Road East and Central Avenue is not a threat.

Suspicious Package investigation in a parking lot in the area of Tecumseh Rd and Central Ave. Roads are open but a portion of the parking lot is closed. Please avoid the area. — @WindsorPolice

Part of the parking lot was taped off Monday morning, but the area is now safe to enter, according to police.