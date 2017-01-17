More than 5,500 Grade 11 and 12 students received a second immunization notice from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit this week.

While the number is "quite high" most of those students have probably had their shots, and just don't have their records up to date, said Judy Allen, manager of the health unit's healthy schools program.

The notices are the latest step in the health unit's strategy to eventually assess the immunization history of students from JK to Grade 12 every year, she added.

Allen called the notices "highly effective" and pointed to the unit's efforts this fall to ensure Grade 2 students across the region had their shots.

In September 3,500 immunization notices were issued, she said, adding that the number was eventually narrowed to about 200 kids who were temporarily suspended, but eventually returned to school.

Suspension notices will be issued on Feb. 1. and students have until Feb. 27 to update their records.

Allen asked parents to speak with their children if they haven't seen any information or notices about immunization records.

"The actual suspension notice will be mailed to their homes, but we don't want to wait until that point," she said.