A former officer with the Chatham-Kent Police Service who was found guilty of misconduct and fraud will retire with pension, just before his final disciplinary hearing.

Sgt. Robert Mugridge was found guilty of 50 counts of discreditable conduct, one count of deceit and one count of corrupt practice in Feb. 2017.

His retirement announcement comes just weeks before his final hearing.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service said in a statement they were looking to dismiss Mugridge in the disciplinary proceeding, but cannot now because the service has lost jurisdiction.

However, if any other police service in Ontario were to employ Mugridge in the next five years, that service would be obliged to continue the prosecution, according to the statement.