The third suspect wanted in connection to the 2015 murder of a London, Ont. man who was shot while taking out the garbage, has been arrested in Windsor.

Officers were working on an investigation Friday in a business located on the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue in Windsor when they noticed a man who matched the description of the suspect wanted in London.

Police said they approached the man, but he ran on foot. Officers chased him and called for back up, including the canine unit.

Police have laid charges in the 2015 murder of Mark McCullagh. (London Police Services)

Ali Fageer, a 23-year-old male from Toronto, was arrested.

He was wanted in Windsor for escaping lawful custody, and wanted in London for manslaughter, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of pointing a firearm, use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The London police investigation is in relation to the March 9, 2015 homicide of Mark McCullagh who was shot by three men outside of his home on English Street.

McCullagh was 36-years-old.

Police previously arrested two other men in relation to the case. Both are from Windsor.