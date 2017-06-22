The man charged in the attack on an airport police officer in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday tried to buy a gun, but was turned down, say authorities leading the joint U.S.-Canadian investigation.

Ftouhi, who is 49 years old and a resident of Montreal, entered New York state from Quebec on June 16 before making his way to Flint, which is about 80 km northwest of Detroit.

He eventually made his way to Bishop International Airport in Flint, where he attacked an airport police officer, stabbing him in the neck before being taken down by several other officers and arrested.

Evidence from the Ftouhi's vehicle, found in the parking lot at the airport, indicates he was in Michigan as early as June 18, according to David Gelios, special agent in charge of the FBI's Detroit division.

"I think it's a good news story that we had an individual who attempted to buy gun in the United States and was unsuccessful," Gelios said, during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Ftouhi, if found guilty for committing violence at an airport, could face up to 20 years in prison, explained Dan Lemisch, acting U.S. Attorney eastern district.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw identified the officer who was stabbed as Lt. Jeff Neville with the airport police. Shaw said Neville fought his attacker "to the end," managing to stop the stabbing and bring Ftouhi to the ground as other officers arrived to help.