A surprise motion brought by Councillor Irek Kusmierczyk to halt the demolition of a hidden, handmade mountain bike trail in Windsor's east end failed Monday evening.
City administration plans to demolish the track that's tucked behind the Ganatchio Trail — called "Dirt Church" by some of its faithful — sometime this week.
Over the years, the trail has seen several upgrades and now includes steps, warning signs and culverts.
Kusmierczyk visited the trail last week after complaints from some residents who cited safety concerns during a recent Ward 7 meeting.
Councillors discussed the possibility of building an BMX course elsewhere in the city — something mountain biker Terry Pargelen said is sorely needed as there's no other suitable place in Windsor to ride.
Council did support Kusmierczyk's request that city administration speak with groups of riders and other trail users and bring back a report about creating an off-road track at a different location.