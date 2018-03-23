Skip to Main Content
Musyj top local earner on provincial Sunshine List

The province has released its annual Sunshine List of people earning $100,000 or more a year. And locally, once again it proves its good to be in the health care field

Musyj earned more than $430,000 in 2017

Windsor Regional Hospital President and CEO David Musyj is at the top of this year's Sunshine List.

Topping the list is Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj at $430,941.67.

But when taxable benefits are added, his remuneration actually comes out to $444,428.59.

Outgoing University of Windsor president Alan Wildeman comes in second with a total remuneration of $401,675.20.

Janice Kaffer, CEO of Hotel Dieu-Grace Health Care earned $300,007.69. While St. Clair College president Patti France earned $282,515.78.

At the City of Windsor, CAO Onorio Colucci, was the highest paid with total remuneration of $258,129.23.

Police Chief Al Frederick earned $252,599.48 while Mayor Drew Dilkens earned around $174,000 when his compensation for the boards he sits on is taken into account.

Other top earners in the city include:

  • Enwin CEO Helga Reidel $264,809
  • Paul Picard, Education Director of the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (now retired) $225,869.24
  • His counterpart at the public school board, Erin Kelly, was at $283,374. That includes taxable benefits of $75,929.35.

Dale Molnar

