The province has released its annual Sunshine List of people earning $100,000 or more a year.

And locally, once again it proves it's good to be in the health care field

Topping the list is Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj at $430,941.67.

But when taxable benefits are added, his remuneration actually comes out to $444,428.59.

Outgoing University of Windsor president Alan Wildeman comes in second with a total remuneration of $401,675.20.

Janice Kaffer, CEO of Hotel Dieu-Grace Health Care earned $300,007.69. While St. Clair College president Patti France earned $282,515.78.

At the City of Windsor, CAO Onorio Colucci, was the highest paid with total remuneration of $258,129.23.

Police Chief Al Frederick earned $252,599.48 while Mayor Drew Dilkens earned around $174,000 when his compensation for the boards he sits on is taken into account.

Other top earners in the city include: