Musyj top local earner on provincial Sunshine List
Musyj earned more than $430,000 in 2017
The province has released its annual Sunshine List of people earning $100,000 or more a year.
And locally, once again it proves it's good to be in the health care field
Topping the list is Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj at $430,941.67.
But when taxable benefits are added, his remuneration actually comes out to $444,428.59.
Outgoing University of Windsor president Alan Wildeman comes in second with a total remuneration of $401,675.20.
Janice Kaffer, CEO of Hotel Dieu-Grace Health Care earned $300,007.69. While St. Clair College president Patti France earned $282,515.78.
At the City of Windsor, CAO Onorio Colucci, was the highest paid with total remuneration of $258,129.23.
Police Chief Al Frederick earned $252,599.48 while Mayor Drew Dilkens earned around $174,000 when his compensation for the boards he sits on is taken into account.
Other top earners in the city include:
- Enwin CEO Helga Reidel $264,809
- Paul Picard, Education Director of the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (now retired) $225,869.24
- His counterpart at the public school board, Erin Kelly, was at $283,374. That includes taxable benefits of $75,929.35.
Dale Molnar