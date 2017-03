More than 180 public sector employees in Chatham-Kent landed on the Sunshine List by earning more than $100,000.

The number of people named to the list increased by 20 compared to the previous year, coming in at a total of 184.

The municipality's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Colby topped the annual tally for Chatham-Kent by earning $269,681.

The list also includes 97 police officers and 40 employees of the fire service.

