A shot showing Windsor's skyline under a pink and purple cotton candy sky will be the feature image on CBC Windsor's new webpage.

This sunset shot of the Windsor skyline is the winner of CBC Windsor's banner photo contest. (Steve Biro)

The image is the winner of a photo contest launched in December that saw dozens of talented Windsor photographers send in their most iconic Windsor images.

Thanks to all who participated

From shots of the bridge, the view down Ouellette Avenue and the Bright Lights festival to Great Lake freighters travelling the Detroit River and the sun setting on the Sculpture Garden — we deeply appreciate everyone who sent along their beautiful images.

The contest opened our eyes to the depth of talent right here in Windsor and helped up appreciate the city through different lenses.

The winning photo was taken by Windsor's Steve Biro, who was awarded a prize pack stuffed with CBC swag.

The Ford worker said as soon as he read about the contest the image came to mind.

"I went over there during a nice sunset where the sun was glowing beautifully off the buildings," he said. "It has the entire city skyline in it, including CBC."

Steve Biro has been pursuing has passion for photography for almost a decade. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

A picture of Windsor's skyline can be hard to come by in a city that looks toward the towering downtown of Detroit, but Biro said shooting his own city is special.

The Ford worker discovered his passion for photography about 10 years ago when he found a ready audience online for pictures he took while hiking. He makes sure to get his camera out at least three or four times each week.

"I'm still learning, you can never stop learning when it comes to photography," he explained. "I just keep honing my skill and trying to improve every day."

Take photos from a new perspective

Biro has his own technique that helps his images pop with colour and detail.

"I try to take them a little on the dark side. I can bring the shadows up and keep the brights down and that helps really enhance them and give them nice saturation that represents what you actually see versus what cameras capture."

He also has a simple tip for anyone interested in picking up a camera.

"If you can capture something different that's what really catches the eye," he said. "Really look at it from a child-like perspective almost, if you do you'll have fun with it, you'll enjoy it and you'll grow in your own photography."

CBC Windsor's new webpage will be rolled out gradually, with plans to offer it to more and more viewers as the week goes on.

The new design will be offered on all CBC pages and will bring a new look, a longer lineup of stories and and easier navigation for mobile users.

Honourable mentions

We received dozens of responses to our call for Windsor photos. Thanks again to everyone who shared their work with us. Now, we're sharing some of the images that were just too good not to showcase.

(Kevin Biskaborn)

(Gerry Kaiser)

(Frank Shepley)

(Harman Dhailwal)

(Scott Hughes)

(Shayennan Nolan)

(Jayvee Macasaet)

(Vera Najdovska)

(Bryan Desjardin)