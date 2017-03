Police divers searched the waters off Port Stanley pier Wednesday after a car mysteriously went off the dock yesterday evening.

The vehicle is resting at the bottom of about three metres of water. Police have no idea if anyone was in the vehicle when it went into the water, explained Cmdr. Brad Fishleigh of the OPP Elgin detachment.

"We also have our forensic identification section here and members of our crime unit, who will be working on the case," he told CBC News.