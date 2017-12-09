People had a chance to stuff a Windsor police cruiser on Saturday with donations that will be sent to New Song Church, Drouillard Place, and the Windsor Homes Coalition Inc. & Kids First Food Bank.

Officers helped place items inside the trunk as festive music poured out of the police cruiser parked in front of the Great Canadian Superstore on Dougall Avenue.

Constable Lindsay Flemming said that as she thanks families for dropping off donations, her mind wanders to the calls members of the Windsor Police are sent on where it's clear help is needed.

Volunteers load a van with donations as people in Windsor donate money and food at the Stuff-A-Cruiser event. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"We're there for sometimes good things, and sometimes for unfortunate things," said Flemming, a community services officer.

"We see that there is a need here in Windsor."

Smiling faces help

Connie Barker walked out of the grocery store with a package of fruit and some canned goods that she placed inside of the cruiser.

"It feels good to share," she said, adding that waking up to Windsor's first real snow fall Saturday morning helped get her into the giving spirit.

"And probably the happy faces here!"

Nadia Giampuzzi shows Constable Lindsay Flemming some of the donations she dropped off during the Stuff-A-Cruiser event. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

As volunteers collected cash donations, two vans emptied the police cruiser and took the donations back to various sorting centres.

Inside one of those hauls was a can of Nutella that was among donations from Nadia Giampuzzi.

"I'm a helper! I like to help people," said Giampuzzi.

"Windsor's a great place, it's a great community," she said, watching donations pile in.

Donations wanted

"It's wonderful," said Rebecca Arsenault, a program coordinator with Windsor Homes Coalition Inc. & Kids First Food Bank.

"They're doing a great job — you wouldn't believe, full cart-fulls!"

Arsenault said the food that comes in will help Windsor's food bank patrons.

She said the need goes beyond canned goods.

"We could always use peanut butter, jam, tuna, canned meats, fresh meats, milk, eggs — someone gave us a turkey today, we can always use those."

Sounds of the Season

Donations from the event will go towards CBC Windsor's annual Sounds of the Season Fundraiser. Food and cash donations will be offered to the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association, which supports 15 area food banks.

CBC Windsor will have a full day of programming on Dec. 15 starting with a special live broadcasts of Windsor Morning and Windsor News at 6.

DONATE

Online to the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association

By phone, call 1-855-CBC-SOTS (1-855-768-7222)

In-person food and monetary donations will be collected at: