Students meet with St. Clair College president to voice back to class concerns

A handful of students met face-to-face with St.Clair College president Patti France to voice their concerns ahead of their return to classes Tuesday.

Several paralegal students were worried about their eligibility to take their upcoming competency exam, while others had questions about childcare costs they didn't expect because the semester will now stretch into their holiday break.

Small group of students mtg w/ @StClairCollege Pres. Patti France. Media initially not allowed, students push for open mtg & we're now in

France said the school has special bursaries or emergency loans in place through a hardship fund to help cover some of the financial burden.

Students will receive an updated syllabus Tuesday outlining how the rest of their semester will play out.

Students looking to voice concerns about how strike played out & how they're affected. Paralegal, nursing & office admin students here.

Paralegal student concerned about taking licensing exam after being out of school for 5 weeks due to strike.

Main concern for paralegal students is not being eligible to write competency exam. Chair says they've likely already met min. class hours

@StClairCollege President Patti France says students should be receiving a revised syllabus tomorrow, outlining new course load

"Not knowing if I can work to pay my bills is daunting," another paralegal student says about plans to add more classroom hours into the day