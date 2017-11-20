Skip to Main Content
Students meet with St. Clair College president to voice back to class concerns

Several paralegal students were worried about their eligibility to take their upcoming competency exam, while others had questions about childcare costs they didn't expect because the semester will now stretch into their holiday break.

Students will receive an updated syllabus Tuesday

CBC News ·
A handful of students met face-to-face with St.Clair College president Patti France to voice their concerns ahead of their return to classes Tuesday. (Jason Viau/CBC)

A handful of students met face-to-face with St.Clair College president Patti France to voice their concerns ahead of their return to classes Tuesday.

France said the school has special bursaries or emergency loans in place through a hardship fund to help cover some of the financial burden. 

Students will receive an updated syllabus Tuesday outlining how the rest of their semester will play out.

