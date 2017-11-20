Students meet with St. Clair College president to voice back to class concerns
Students will receive an updated syllabus Tuesday
A handful of students met face-to-face with St.Clair College president Patti France to voice their concerns ahead of their return to classes Tuesday.
College students can get tuition refund if they withdraw from school, say officials
Can you opt out? St. Clair College's plan to make up for 5 weeks of lost time
Several paralegal students were worried about their eligibility to take their upcoming competency exam, while others had questions about childcare costs they didn't expect because the semester will now stretch into their holiday break.
Small group of students mtg w/ <a href="https://twitter.com/StClairCollege?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StClairCollege</a> Pres. Patti France. Media initially not allowed, students push for open mtg & we’re now in <a href="https://t.co/lwxwuNujjl">pic.twitter.com/lwxwuNujjl</a>—@JasonViauCBC
France said the school has special bursaries or emergency loans in place through a hardship fund to help cover some of the financial burden.
Students will receive an updated syllabus Tuesday outlining how the rest of their semester will play out.
Students looking to voice concerns about how strike played out & how they’re affected. Paralegal, nursing & office admin students here. <a href="https://t.co/EK9Z2dTD3P">pic.twitter.com/EK9Z2dTD3P</a>—@JasonViauCBC
Paralegal student concerned about taking licensing exam after being out of school for 5 weeks due to strike.—@JasonViauCBC
Main concern for paralegal students is not being eligible to write competency exam. Chair says they’ve likely already met min. class hours—@JasonViauCBC
.<a href="https://twitter.com/StClairCollege?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StClairCollege</a> President Patti France says students should be receiving a revised syllabus tomorrow, outlining new course load <a href="https://t.co/rDuKwmqQJb">pic.twitter.com/rDuKwmqQJb</a>—@JasonViauCBC
“Not knowing if I can work to pay my bills is daunting,” another paralegal student says about plans to add more classroom hours into the day <a href="https://t.co/vreYdb0IF7">pic.twitter.com/vreYdb0IF7</a>—@JasonViauCBC
One student asks for a “little thing of kindness,” like discounts on campus food or free printing after caps are hit.—@JasonViauCBC
Popular now in news
- 729 reading now
Astronomers unveil secrets of interstellar visitor
- 517 reading nowAnalysis
Driverless trucks are coming to Canada and the impact will be profound: Don Pittis
- 510 reading now
Winter 2018 will be colder than last year, but forecasters split on how bad it will get
Loblaws pitches upgraded loyalty program for $9.99 a month for premium perks
- New
CBS suspends Charlie Rose, PBS halts show amid sexual misconduct allegations