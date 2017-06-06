Students behind the rapid growth of community gardens in Windsor-Essex were recognized Monday as part of a a Change the World volunteer challenge.

Seven years ago there were just two gardens, but thanks to the help of community groups and more than 3,700 students they now number 52.

"When you think about a neighbourhood where many residents are disenfranchised coming together, knowing your neighbours that is really the beginning of how you begin to love your neighbourhood," explained United Way Windsor-Essex County executive director Lorraine Goddard.

"That helps to mobilize people to action so we think there is a lot of great opportunity and value from these gardens," she added.

Katrina Bahnam, a Grade 12 student from St. Joseph's High School, was recognized as 'Most Valuable Volunteer' during the challenge.

Katrina Bahnam, a Grade 12 student from St. Joseph's High School, was recognized as 'Most Valuable Volunteer' by the United Way. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

High school students are required to complete 40 hours of volunteer work, but Bahnam finished those the summer before going into high school. She has now completed almost 1,400 hours of volunteering.

"Everyone just kept coming up to me with all these opportunities, so I don't know, I never learned how to say 'no,'" she said. "Just being able to see that I am a part of my community and I am doing something positive is nice."