Students draw from personal experience of racism in Black Lives Matters protest

About 60 people gathered at the University of Windsor to support the end of racism and discrimination against black people in Windsor.

'I hope people will stop and see that people are hurting,' said Ravyn Wingz

Melissa Nakhavoly ·
Students and supporters of Black Lives Matter held a silent protest at the University of Windsor. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

About 60 people gathered at the University of Windsor calling for an end to racism and discrimination against black people in Windsor.

An hour of silent protest was staged Wednesday afternoon. Participants held signs of support asking for respect and equality for black people who face issues daily.

"I hope people will stop and see that people are hurting," said Ravyn Wingz, keynote speaker and activist with Black Lives Matter Toronto. "This is a space of desperation where we're asking for our lives to matter, we're asking for people to hear our stories and to empathize with us, to stand with us as allies." 

Some supporters told stories about their own personal struggles with racism in Windsor.

"There's very subtle forms of racism that leads to the bigotry of low expectations." - Sheldon Harrison, University of Windsor student

Sheldon Harrison, a fourth-year liberal arts student said, as a black man, he has to consistently work hard to prove himself to society.

"There's very subtle forms of racism that leads to the bigotry of low expectations. I can be speaking at an event and people don't acknowledge me or show recognition until they find out I'm chief financial officer for my union," said Harrison. 

The discrimination is even evident in his life outside of work, he said.

"In other instances it can be something as simple as walking into my own apartment building with bread and milk with my house shoes on and somebody stopping me at the door, asking me if I live there," he said.

