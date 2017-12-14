Students at Vincent Massey Secondary School have spent the past few weeks gathering enough donations to stuff a city bus as part of CBC Windsor's Sounds of the Season.
-
-
Help people. Win prizes. Make cool things. Introducing CBC Windsor's activity calendar!
The day of giving officially kicks of Friday, with Windsor Morning and CBC Windsor News at 6 broadcasting live from the community.
HERE WE GO! @CBCWindsor is about to #StuffThisBus with foods and supplies for local shelters for our #cbcSOTSont Want to help out? More here: https://t.co/nkWfrHrffO pic.twitter.com/pF7mec1CZ1—
@KaitieFraser
This bus has yet to be stuffed, so we’re on our way to #Massey where students have worked hard to gather supplies for #cbcSOTSont We need your help too! Go to: http://www.cbc.ca1.4363761 @CBCWindsor @gecdsbpro pic.twitter.com/2IQjuLIAMS—
@KaitieFraser
Our @cityofwindsor bus driver Chris makes this look easy ! #StuffThisBus is pulling in at Massey High School #cbcSOTSont pic.twitter.com/AlATRhtcbq—
@KaitieFraser
We’re at Massey to #StuffThisBus for #cbcSOTSont look at the hard work!! https://t.co/nkWfrHrffO https://t.co/Uo1VWnK7Od—
@KaitieFraser
Big thanks to the generous students, faculty, and families of Massey in #Windsor. What a success #StuffThisBus has been. Now time to bring the goods to those in need #cbcSOTSont https://t.co/nkWfrHrffO pic.twitter.com/9BYy27xJCu—
@KaitieFraser