The driver of a stolen truck didn't get too far, after the vehicle got stuck in the mud.

Lakeshore OPP responded to a call on Saturday that a vehicle was stuck in the mud on the 700 block of Old Tecumseh Road.

The driver of the vehicle had reportedly been trying to free the truck and took off on foot when he couldn't do so, according to a witness.

Police said the 2006 Dodge pickup truck had been stolen from Kingsville earlier that evening.

The OPP's K9 unit was brought in to initiate a track, and shortly after the man was found and arrested.

A 30-year-old Windsor man has been charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.