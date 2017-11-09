Conservation authorities are warning people that strong winds could lead to flooding on Thursday and Friday along the Lake Erie shoreline.

Areas that could be affected in Essex County include Pelee Island, Point Pelee National Park, Leamington and Kingsville. Shoreline areas in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County could also be hit.

Environment Canada's Marine Forecast has a Gale Warning in effect for western Lake Erie.

Winds from the southwest are expected to exceed 35 km/hr Thursday, increasing to somewhere between 50 and 65 km/hr in the afternoon. Wind gust could reach 75 km/hr.

The Marine Forecast is calling for waves heights of one metre Thursday morning, building to two to three metres in the evening.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority and the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority are advising people to take extra caution by avoiding the shoreline. Strong waves can make the shoreline slippery, and there could be hazardous debris within the waves and water. Standing water can present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets and livestock should be kept away from the water.