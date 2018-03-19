A combination of strong winds mixed with already high water levels have forced the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) to issue a flood watch for several areas of Windsor-Essex.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, ERCA said wind gusts as high as 60 km/hr are possible.

Communities along portions of Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair could be affected by flooding, shoreline erosion and damaging waves. Areas that could be most affected include parts of Pelee Island, Leamington (between Wheatley Harbour and the tip of Point Pelee), and the western portions of Lakeshore, Tecumseh and the eastern side of Windsor.

People are urged to keep children and pets away from shoreline areas during this time.

The advisory will remain in effect until Wednesday at 12 p.m.