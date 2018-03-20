A combination of strong winds and high water levels are causing flooding in Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park, according to the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA).

In a warning issued Tuesday afternoon, ERCA said wind gusts as high as 60 km/hr are possible.

"Flooding is presently occurring within the Cotterie Park Road area," wrote watershed management director, Tim Byrne.

Communities along portions of Lake Erie could be affected by flooding, shoreline erosion and damaging waves. Areas that could be most affected include parts of Pelee Island, Leamington (between Wheatley Harbour and the tip of Point Pelee).

Byrne said the municipality should monitor flood control dykes in southeast Leamington. He also warned residents to keep children and pets away from shoreline areas during this time.

The advisory will remain in effect until Wednesday at 12 p.m.