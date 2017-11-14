Environment Canada's Marine Forecast has issued a strong wind warning for western Lake Erie.

On Wednesday, winds are expect to gust over 35 km/hr from the south and southwest peaking in the late afternoon to 65 km/hr.

The south and southwesterly winds will be driving waves onto the Lake Erie shorelines in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County.

Wave heights are predicted to hit about two metres by Wednesday evening and officials say this could cause shoreline damage and erosion.

The Lower Thames Conservation Authority is warning residents to take precautions and avoid areas near water.

Similar conditions are expected late Friday, Saturday and next Monday.