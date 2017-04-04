A short crime spree in downtown Windsor came to an end Monday after police arrested and charged an older man with thefts from three businesses.

The man allegedly went into a back room of the first business, located near Ouellette and University Avenues, around 3 p.m. and stole a purse, according to police, who have video surveillance of the incident.

About 8:30 p.m., officers went to a business on Wyandotte Street near Windsor Avenue, where the suspect stole a backpack from the back room of another store.

The third incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Ouellette Avenue, this time near Wyandotte, when the suspect stole a wallet from someone's backpack, said police.

Officers searched the area and found a 63-year-old man in a nearby alley.

Video evidence linked him to the first to thefts, according to police.

He has been charged with three counts of theft and breach of probation.