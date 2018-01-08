Officials with the City of Windsor are standing by a decision from Windsor Fire and Rescue Services to ask a handful of homeless men sleeping at Street Help to leave Friday night.

The fire department placed an order on the Wyandotte Street East building Friday, demanding everyone leave the premises or face a fine of up to $50,000. Staff with the city arranged for the six men sleeping at the centre to stay over at three other shelters, but were told they would not feel safe there and were refusing to leave.

In the end, Windsor fire compromised, allowing people to stay at Street Help overnight after a short safety meeting and an agreement that they would be following up with centre staff to talk about further fire prevention measures and education this week.

On Monday, Windsor's Commissioner of Community Development and Health Services Jelena Payne, described the move as a "win-win" despite the fact the request to have residents leave the centre happened on a Friday night during an extreme cold warning where the temperature was expected to drop to –35 C.

"At the end of the day safety is paramount so whether that's on a Friday night or 2 a.m., or 8 a.m. it doesn't matter," she explained. "We will respond accordingly."

She added a call from a concerned citizen who cited fire safety concerns on Friday prompted the snap inspection from the fire department and the order.

Payne said she called the three shelters across the city and was told they had room to take in the people sleeping at Street Help. She insisted the men sleeping at the centre were never going to be left to sleep on the street.

"We would hope that across three shelters and 150-160-odd available beds in our community there would be options for the folks."

Street Help's Director Christine Wilson-Furlonger said she suspects the complaint that sparked the showdown with fire officials came from someone who visited the centre while it was dealing with an unexpected mountain of donations.

"We don't need any more demoralization." -Christine Wilson-Furlonger, Street Help

Those items have since been cleared and staff are "in the process" of adding several safety features including panic bars on the centre's front doors to allow people inside to escape if there's an emergency.

She added the centre sometimes acts as an emergency shelter, especially during the frigid temperatures the city saw over the past two weeks, but the interaction with Windsor Fire was unexpected.

"Of course I'm happy to know what we should have, but I would have appreciated a more friendly visit, where they looked around tell me what needs to be done," she said.

Wilson-Furlonger explained Street Help is a place where those living on Windsor's streets can find a sense of pride and a home of sorts.

"We don't need any more demoralization," she said, referring to Friday night's events.

​Payne said she's happy an agreement could be reached, but added it's not a long-term solution.

"If Street Help does want to get into the shelter business as far as overnight accommodations, then I would recommend they work with our fire department closely."