Stormy Daniels show at Detroit gentleman's club postponed until next week

Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump will reunite for one night only in Detroit — but not until next week.

The porn actress, who claims she had an affair with the president, is on a tour across the U.S. She was expected to perfrom in Detroit on Wednesday night, but her show is postponed until April 18. Staff at Truth gentleman's club said she didn't get a 'cabaret licence' in time, which is necessary to perform at establishments in Michigan.

Although Trump won't actually be at the club as part of the show — the president will be represented by an impersonator, according to Truth manager Steve K.

"It's going to be her doing her own thing," he said when pressed for details about what the audience can expect to see. "She'll probably be doing 20-minute skits on stage with [the impersonator]."

The manager said the club can hold 800 people and he expects it to be at capacity for her show.

"The phone has been ringing off the hook. I can't keep up with it. Everybody is interested," he said. "This is going to be the biggest thing around."

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, was supposed to perform at Truth back in March, but that show was postponed after she came down with strep throat.

The performance is set to take place as Daniels and her attorney continue to press the president to answer questions about a $130,000 U.S. payment made by his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, days before the 2016 presidential election as part of a nondisclosure agreement she is seeking to invalidate.

Trump said he has no knowledge of the payment made by Cohen and he did not know where his lawyer had gotten the money. The White House has said the president denies the affair with Daniels.