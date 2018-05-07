Stormy Daniels coming to Windsor in June
Stormy Daniels is coming to Windsor on June 13. She will speak with fans at Higher Limits from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and perform at Cheetah's from 9:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.
She will speak with fans at Higher Limits and perform at Cheetah's later in the night
Stormy Daniels is coming to Windsor on June 13.
The porn actress — who says she had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006 — will be participating in a tell-all conversation at Higher Limits from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Later that night, she will perform at Cheetah's of Windsor from 9:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.
"Cheetah's Windsor has been an icon in the heart of downtown Windsor for over 25 years and booking Stormy Daniels is another excellent show we've helped bring to the city," said Cheetah's owner Sam Katzman.
Tickets are available online starting at $30. One ticket provides admission to both shows.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.