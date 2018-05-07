Stormy Daniels coming to Windsor in June

Stormy Daniels is coming to Windsor on June 13.

The porn actress — who says she had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006 — will be participating in a tell-all conversation at Higher Limits from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Later that night, she will perform at Cheetah's of Windsor from 9:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

"Cheetah's Windsor has been an icon in the heart of downtown Windsor for over 25 years and booking Stormy Daniels is another excellent show we've helped bring to the city," said Cheetah's owner Sam Katzman.

Tickets are available online starting at $30. One ticket provides admission to both shows.

More to come.