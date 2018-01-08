An outpouring of community support during an emergency fundraiser at the Stoney Point Sportsmen's Club Saturday should be enough to keep the organization open.

Members of the club organized the meeting after learning its insurance company was going to drop it unless they agreed to pay thousands more for coverage because the club was being sued as a third party in connection with a 2015 snowmobile crash.

On Saturday hundreds stopped by Stoney Point in a display of dedication that left club president Colleen Campbell in tears.

"It was probably one of the most beautiful days in my life, to see these faces that you may not have seen for a very long time. And we saw new faces. We saw tons of snowmobiles pull in," she said. "When I talk about it I still get tears in my eyes. A little bit of doubt would come from the crowd and someone would get up and say, 'This is blind faith, people. Do we want to stay open or don't we?' And it just took such a positive turn."

Campbell estimates the crowd was made up of about 400 people with some from as far away as Amherstburg and Chatham. Many raised their hands to buy memberships, some even offered to take out a $1,000 lifetime pledge —all of the funds will be put in a trust toward insurance coverage.

She said donations are still pouring in, so the club still doesn't know the total, but together it will be enough to ensure the organization can keep operating.

"The bottom line is we do have insurance today. We will have insurance for a while."

Club president Colleen Campbell said outpouring of support was overwhelming. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Campbell added saving the club means the community will continue to enjoy the fish and frog leg dinners, euchre tournaments and live music that make it a hub for the town.

"It would have been devastating for the town of Stoney Point. It would have been devastating. It's the only gathering place. And it's not just Stoney Pointers. It's Belle River, Windsor, Tecumseh, Chatham, Leamington," she said. "The outpouring is just so generous. It's just so generous."