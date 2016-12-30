An estimated $5,000 worth of meat was stolen during a burglary at Cottam Cold Storage and Meat Market overnight Thursday.

Owners John and Michelle Ivanisko say financial loss will be a significant hit for the family business that has been in the community for 62 years.

Despite the loss, the Ivaniskos kept their market open Friday.

"You know if you needed something to eat, come in my front door, I'll give it to you," John said, through tears.

The meat was stolen after someone broke into the back door, explained John. He said the damage could have been worse, had the thief gained access to the front of the store.